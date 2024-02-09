Home > News > Human Interest > The British Royal Family William's Final Texts to Harry Have Gone Viral as Harry Returns to the U.K. Prince William reportedly had no interest in seeing his brother when he returned to the U.K. to see their dad. By Joseph Allen Feb. 9 2024, Published 11:58 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The news of Prince Charles's cancer diagnosis has many people reexamining the current state of The British Royal Family. Following the news of his diagnosis, which still doesn't have much detail, Prince Harry hopped on a flight to return to the U.K. and see his father.

Although we don't know what Charles's prognosis is, much of the focus upon Harry's return has been the fractured nature of his relationship with his brother. William and Harry don't seem to be on speaking terms, and some are wondering what some fateful texts between them said. Those texts are now going viral as the relationship between them comes more into focus. Here's what we know about what they said.

What did Prince William say in his text messages to Prince Harry?

We know from Harry's memoir that when the rift first opened up between him and the rest of the royal family, Harry received some texts from his brother that offered him support and reaffirmed that there was still plenty of love between them. After Harry sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2021, though, it seems that their relationship became much more contentious.

William was reportedly "furious" following the interview, and in a Netflix documentary about Harry and Meghan that chronicled the fallout from the interview, Harry shows Meghan a text that he received from his brother, but we don't get to see what it says. “What am I looking at?” she asks. Harry stands solemnly while she reads the text message, and when she's done, she simply says "Wow."

Harry appeared to be devastated following the message, and Meghan called Tyler Perry, who is a close friend of theirs, to explain the situation. “H just got a text. H just got a text from his brother,” she says. Harry looks exasperated, and then Meghan rises to give him a hug, saying "I wish I knew what to do." To this day, we don't know what the text says, but it seems like it may have represented a breaking point in the brothers' relationship.

William reportedly didn't want to see Harry during his return to the U.K.

Although the brothers were once inseparable, reports suggest that when Harry returned to the U.K. to see his father, William didn't want anything to do with him. "The king announcing he had cancer was totally unprecedented and incredibly brave—but suddenly the focus was on what Harry was doing. He seems to have this knack of making it all about him," one friend of William's told The Daily Beast.