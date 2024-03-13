Home > News > Human Interest > The British Royal Family Kate Middleton Was Doing Just Fine Even Before She Married Into the Royal Family Kate Middleton's net worth was pretty high even before she stepped into the world of royalty. By Joseph Allen Mar. 13 2024, Published 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

There has been more than a little discussion of Kate Middleton in the headlines recently. She hasn't been seen publicly since Christmas of 2023, and a photo released on March 10 only further spurred rumors that there may be something amiss inside the British Royal Family.

Regardless of exactly what's going on, though, this latest story led some to wonder more about who Kate was before she officially joined the royal family. Specifically, some wanted to know what her net worth was in the days when she was just a private citizen. As it turns out, though, Kate had plenty of money even before she married William.

What was Kate Middleton's net worth before joining the Royal Family?

Kate reportedly continues to have a net worth of between $7 and $10 million outside of the money she has access to through the royal family. While that pales in comparison to the billions that the royal family have amassed, it's certainly nothing to sneeze at. Kate owes that outside funding to her family's online party supply business, Party Pieces, which is estimated to be worth roughly $50 million.

Was Kate Middleton rich before marriage?

While her net worth didn't rival the royals, it seems that Kate came from wealth even before she joined the royal family. While it's nice to imagine that regular people can be swept away by royals, what happens much more frequently is that someone from a prominent family who moves in circles adjacent to the royals ultimately winds up marrying into the family. Even Princess Diana, who was supposed to be of the people, was from a prominent aristocratic family.

What was Kate Middleton's job before marriage?

Before she married William, Kate worked at Party Pieces, and also as a buyer for a British retailer called Jigsaw. Before she moved into Kensington Palace with William, Kate reportedly lived in an apartment in Chelsea that was worth more than $1 million and was apparently purchased for her by her parents. Clearly, then, she comes from plenty of money and could fend for herself just fine.

Some wonder if Kate Middleton is demanding a divorce.

The speculation about why Kate has not appeared in public at all in recent months, and why photos of her appear to be doctored, has been far-ranging and strange. The most likely explanation remains the one that the royals have offered, which is that she is recovering from surgery and has stepped away from official duties as a result.