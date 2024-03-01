Where Is the Princess? The Internet Has Some Conspiracy Theories on "Missing" Kate Middleton

In the grand tapestry of internet mysteries, few threads have been pulled as eagerly as those surrounding the whereabouts and well-being of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. It's a saga that has captivated the online realm, weaving together a rich narrative of curiosity, concern, and, yes, conspiracy theories.

With the Princess stepping back from the public eye following her abdominal surgery in January, the web transformed into a bustling marketplace of theories. Was she secretly auditioning for The Masked Singer? Or is she letting her hair grow out after a haircut went wrong? Here's the internet's take on the "missing" member of the British royal family.

Some of the conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton are hilarious.

Source: Getty Images

If you've ever spent time on X (formerly Twitter) or TikTok, you likely know that internet folklore can be wild. The public eye has spun a colorful array of conspiracy theories about where Kate Middleton is, many of which are as hilarious as they are imaginative. After all, it's been about two months since the last time anyone saw Kate out in public. Where exactly is she?

According to NBC News, Kate Middleton is resting after getting abdominal surgery and is expected to make her next public appearance around Easter time. Yet, many people online don't believe the official report.

The speculation reached a fever pitch when a Spanish journalist, Concha Calleja, claimed on her TV show to have insider information suggesting that the Princess's condition was far more severe than publicly acknowledged, according to Live Mint. Per Concha, Kate was supposedly in grave danger, necessitating her to be placed in a medically-induced coma due to complications arising post-surgery.

My favorite Kate Middleton theory so far is that she got bangs and is waiting for them to grow out 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Taylor 🌻 (@itsmet_19) February 28, 2024 Source: X

“yeh so basically Kate Middleton hasn’t been seen in months like she’s actually missing. word on the conspiracy street is that she’s doing 1 of many things - gone for a BBL, growing out her bangs, lost at the Wonka experience. also she’s possibly banksy x” pic.twitter.com/IP20NIKgGl — tiger b (@tiger_brooke) February 28, 2024

#KateMiddleton trying to keep up with all the conspiracies about her ...#WhereIsKate pic.twitter.com/bJ4wVfjHfy — Sarah Z (@Princsss_Sarah) March 1, 2024

But, not all of the conspiracies are as alarming. A large group of people online believe Kate got a BBL. One of the funnier conspiracy theories about Kate on X is that she "got bangs and is waiting for them to grow out." However, not everyone has a lighthearted outlook on her not being in the public eye. One fan pointed out online that Kate was able to pose outside of the hospital just a few short hours after giving birth, but believes that the British press asking for privacy for the Princess feels like something is off.

When was Kate Middleton's last public appearance?

Source: Getty Images Kate Middleton with her family at St. Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2023.

Kate Middleton's last public appearance before her reported abdominal surgery took place on Christmas Day, during the royal family's traditional walk to the Christmas Day Services at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. This event is a long-standing holiday tradition for the royal family.

During this appearance, Kate, known for her impeccable style, likely participated in the walk alongside other members of the royal family, engaging in the customary greeting of well-wishers who gather outside the church.