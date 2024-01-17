Home > News > Human Interest > The British Royal Family Here's the Latest on Kate Middleton's Health Following a "Planned" Surgical Procedure In 2024, it was reported that the Princess of Wales would be on an extended hospital stay following surgery. Details ahead on Kate Middleton's health. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 17 2024, Published 12:02 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

While all eyes tend to be on the royal family in any generation, Kate Middleton is clearly one of the most popular thus far. Having married Prince William in 2011 in a wedding ceremony attended by thousands and viewed by millions, Kate has made a name for herself as a wealthy philanthropist and notable mental health advocate. She officially became the Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022.

But among her bouts of charity work and notable public appearances, Kate has previously had her health status put on display. Throughout her career, she's been hospitalized due to a number of complications, leaving many to wonder how she is faring on any given day. In January 2024, her followers became even more concerned after she underwent surgery. How is Kate Middleton doing now? Here's a quick updated on the princess's health as of this writing.



Kate Middleton began an extended hospital stay in January 2024 following surgery.

On Jan. 17, 2024, the official Instagram for the royal family posted a statement regarding Kate Middleton's health. She had been admitted to the hospital for "planned abdominal surgery" that took place the day prior. According to the statement, the operation was successful, but she will remain in the hospital for up to 14 days in order to recover. This extended hospital stay is expected to remove her from her public duties until "after Easter."

The statement reads, "The Princess of Wales appreciated the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible and wish that her personal medical information remains private." It continues, "The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

What is wrong with Kate Middleton?

According to a Kensington Palace source speaking with NBC News, Kate's condition has been described as "noncancerous." However, the statement from the royal family confirms that they will keep her personal medical status as private as possible at this time. Reportedly, her husband Prince William is also expected to postpone many of his royal duties while his wife is hospitalized.

This is not the first time that Kate Middleton has experienced health issues. Today writes that she was previously hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum, a type of morning sickness that she experienced through all three of her pregnancies to date. The Princess of Wales made her last public appearance on Dec. 25, 2023, when she attended a Christmas service with the royal family.