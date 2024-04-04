Home > News > Human Interest > The British Royal Family Before Kate Middleton, Prince William Dated Socialites and a 'The Voice UK' Singer "I at the time wasn't very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person," Kate said of her "break" from William. By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 3 2024, Published 9:12 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Like most members of the British royal family, heir to the throne Prince William's relationships (past and present) have made headlines, especially his youthful explorations of love before his marriage to Kate Middleton. As the future king of England, William's personal life has always been under intense scrutiny, including his dalliances as a young prince before and during his university years.

While he is a devoted husband and father, Prince William's past relationships offer a fascinating glimpse into the private world behind the public persona. Here is a look back at Prince William's dating history.

Prince William was linked to several socialites, including a former 'The Voice UK' singer.

Source: Getty Images

Before enrolling in university, Prince William was linked to Jecca Craig, whom he met during a gap year trip to Africa. He also reportedly dated In the late 1990s, Davina Duckworth-Chad caught William's eye. Their connection was strong enough for Davina to join William on a cruise of the Aegean Sea in 1999 alongside the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Before enrolling at St. Andrews University, William was rumored to have been involved with Natalie Hicks-Löbbecke, the daughter of Major Martin Hicks-Löbbecke. The pair made headlines in 2000 when Natalie was photographed with William at a charity polo match. Arabella Musgrave was also a rumored fling for William, and though their romance was brief, Arabella later became involved with one of William's friends, per Harper's Bazaar.

Source: Getty Images Davina Duckworth-Chad, Rose Farquhar, and Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe

Another name that surfaced in 2000 was Rose Farquhar, considered William's first serious girlfriend after finishing his A-levels at Eton. Rose, a singer-songwriter who appeared on The Voice UK, now works for Belvoir Castle, per Town & Country. Another notable figure in William's dating history is Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, an aspiring actress and socialite. Their paths crossed during a summer trip to Greece when William and Kate were reportedly on a break.

Prince William went official with Kate Middleton in 2002, and the couple wed in 2011.

During that break, it was reportedly a conversation with his father, King Charles III, that helped steer William back on course. "When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her, and then I knew there was possibly something I wanted to explore there, but we ended up being friends for a while," he said during the couple's 2010 engagement interview on ITV News.

"That was a good sort of foundation. I do genuinely believe now that being friends with [each other] is a massive advantage." Of their heavily publicized break, Kate added, "I at the time wasn't very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realized — I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you're younger — and I really valued that time for me, as well."

After tying the knot in 2011, William and Kate went on to welcome three children together Prince George in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015, and Prince Louis in 2018. Despite rumors that Prince William had an affair with Rose Hanbury, he celebrated his 12th wedding anniversary with Kate in 2023, which they commemorated on Instagram with a sweet photo of the couple riding bikes.