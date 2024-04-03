Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Are Two Cancer Diagnoses Bringing Prince William and Queen Camilla Together? "I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy." By Brandon Charles Apr. 3 2024, Published 11:19 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Sometimes illness brings people together. When a family is overwhelmed by a cancer diagnosis, they’re more likely to come together and forgive past grievances. When it's two cancer diagnoses, it’s an even larger reason to put aside former issues.

Even if you didn't exactly like your step-parent, you might find them a bit more sympathetic after an illness. Are the dual cancer diagnosis of King Charles and Princess Kate helping Prince William like his step-mother Queen Camilla?

Are Prince William and Queen Camilla getting closer?

A Mar. 30, 2024 piece in The Mirror is reporting Prince Williams and Queen Camilla are becoming closer since the cancer diagnoses of King Charles and Princess Kate.

Royal expert and author Tom Quinn told the paper, "He [Harry] really distrusts that William actually gets on rather well now with Camilla – Harry will see this as a betrayal. He was shocked when William realized that Camilla, far from being the monster they thought her when they were children, is actually a rather nice woman." What’s not mentioned but implied is why Prince Williams and Queen Camilla may need to talk to each other.

The author also said, "She is exceptionally good at listening with a sympathetic ear and William has definitely warmed to that. Harry on the other hand sees this as one more example of William letting the side down – for Harry things have never moved on really since his mother died."

Prince Harry wrote extensively about his feelings about Queen Camilla in his 2023 memoir ‘Spare.’

Harry isn’t the biggest fan of Camilla. In reference to his dad’s second marriage, he wrote, “Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead. We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings. We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved.”

In a January 2023 episode of 60 Minutes, Anderson Cooper asked Harry why William and him asked their dad not to marry Camilla. The prince said, “We didn't think it was necessary. We thought that it was gonna cause more harm than good, and if he was now with his person, that — surely that's enough. Why go that far when you don't necessarily need to? We wanted him to be happy. And we saw how happy he was with her. So, at the time, it was, 'OK.'"

All of the reports about Prince William, Prince Harry and Queen Camilla are speculation

It needs to be noted all of the stories about the latest news about William and Camilla getting closer and Harry’s feelings about it all, are based on one "expert" rather than any of the sources. Prince William, Prince Harry, and Queen Camilla have not been giving interviews about what they’re going through right now.

The Royals expert quoted in The Mirror says, "For Harry, Camilla was the wicked stepmother back then, and she still is. It’s all very sad, but shows that the huge geographical divide between the brothers – Harry in America, William in London – has become a physical manifestation of their emotional separation."