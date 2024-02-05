Home > News > Human Interest > The British Royal Family Prince William and Kate Middleton Have Three Children Together Prince William and Kate Middleton's family consists of three children. They're already learning about what it takes to be in the royal family. By Alex West Feb. 5 2024, Published 9:17 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Everyone was obsessed with Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding, even some Americans. Watching Kate become royalty right before our eyes felt like something out of a fairytale. For several years, the world couldn't seem to get enough of the royal couple. Needless to say, the public was thrilled when William and Kate started their family. The couple has three children.

Article continues below advertisement

Each of their children could, theoretically, become a monarch one day, depending on how the cards fall. With Prince William next in line for the throne, more eyes are on their family than ever. Let's meet the youngest royals.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Prince William and Kate Middleton's children?

Their oldest child, Prince George, was born in 2013 and is currently the third in line to the throne. His arrival was a big deal in the United Kingdom since they are operating under the assumption that he will, one day, be the king.

George was raised going on Royal tours with his family, starting the year after his birth. These tours are essentially when the Royals travel around the U.K. or sometimes abroad, to get a taste of what's happening globally and meet with world leaders. The tours are pretty diplomatic, but certainly are still considered work in some ways.

Article continues below advertisement

Even during these tours, George was kept out of view most of the time with his first official appearance coming in 2015. Since then, he has become the standard for children often setting new kids' fashion trends. As a result, paparazzi try hard to snag a photo of the young royal, although his parents try to prevent that.

For awhile, tabloids and cartoonists tried to paint George as the face of mischief and rebellion. This came with a decent amount of public backlash, so the narrative was squandered.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

The pair's second child, Princess Charlotte, was born in 2015. She's the darling of the United Kingdom as her adorable demeanor is known to pull at heartstrings. Learning their lesson, Will and Kate took some extra measures to let their little girl stay out of the camera's glare.

Article continues below advertisement

Like George, Charlotte's outfits set the standard for children's fashion. She keeps up a more modest and conservative dress, as does most of the women in the Royal family.

Charlotte is currently third in line for the throne. This would require something to happen to her older brother George, though, so let's cross our fingers nothing drastic happens any time soon.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Louis is Kate and William's youngest child. He was born in 2018 and much of his early years were spent out of the public eye due to the COVID-19 lockdown. However, now that the restrictions have been lifted, he has begun making his public appearances. At such a young age, the nation is still getting to know the young royal. Even though Louis has gone on fewer public engagements, his sense of mischief and fun has caught the public's attention on numerous occasions.