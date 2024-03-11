Home > News > Human Interest > The British Royal Family Twitter Went Wild After Kate Middleton's Photoshop Fail Photoshop admissions aren't doing Kate Middleton any favors when it comes to fueling the fire of speculation. By Melissa Willets Mar. 11 2024, Published 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In case you've been on the moon over the last several weeks, Kate Middleton conspiracy theories are flying around like locusts at the biblical end of days. Indeed, since the Princess of Wales underwent "planned abdominal surgery" in mid-January 2024, she hasn't stepped out in public, which is a rare situation for the woman who is basically the head of the British Royal Family as the wife of the heir to the throne, Prince William.

Given Kate's absence, those who follow the family have been buzzing about the status of her health and her whereabouts. Meanwhile, a new photo that Kate released in honor of Mother's Day in the U.K. isn't doing her any favors when it comes to fueling the fire of speculation. Here are the best tweets about the apparent Photoshop fail that even a royal couldn't avoid.

Tweets about Kate Middleton's Photoshop fail are making it look like she doesn't want to be seen.

When Kate released the photo featuring herself being surrounded by her three kids — Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte — people immediately called her out. She was forced to issue an apology, with media outlets issuing kill orders for publishing the questionable picture.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," Kate said on Twitter via Kensington Palace. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."

"I am struggling to believe that the most famous royal family in the world — and the woman who would be queen — fiddled around with Photoshop and put out a family pic (designed to quash rumours about her whereabouts) without anyone in the ranks inspecting it. Nah. Not buying it," one person immediately responded, echoing the skepticism of many.

England waking up tomorrow to us Americans tearing apart their Royal Family’s epic fail of photoshop. We just want to know where is Kate Middleton and what did the Royals do to her? It’s def giving Gone Girl vibes! pic.twitter.com/dBkH1HJfYH — T (@theycallmeT_04) March 11, 2024

Others took a more humorous approach, with one tweeting that the circumstances were giving off Gone Girl vibes. Someone else jibed that Kate's supposed nemesis, Meghan Markle, is likely having a grand old time given that for once, it's the would-be queen who is getting bad press.

Meghan Markle’s reaction to the debacle engulfing the Royal Family over the Kate Middleton Photoshop fail… pic.twitter.com/ACZao5wOF3 — Island Girl - 100% Pro-Choice, Vote Blue (@bluepolitics_) March 11, 2024

Other royal watchers are simply incredulous that this photo was even released, with one person claiming, "The new photo from Kate Middleton is photoshopped so bad the conspiracy continues!!!!! I found four photoshop mistakes in 30 seconds. Hire me royals, I'm a professional!"

More conspiracy theories called out the image for more than just a few Photoshop fails, with some blatantly accusing the palace of inserting a fake likeness of the princess from a past photo.

my analysis of the kate middleton photo saga is that they took her face from the vogue cover she did years ago and edited it in pic.twitter.com/JLXts08zp5 — Ruby Naldrett (@rubynaldrett) March 11, 2024

Other tweets said that Kate was AI-generated into the Mother's Day image that the world is talking about. No matter what the truth is, no one is disputing that the photo didn't quell rumors that the royals are hiding something since Kate underwent surgery.