Sarah Ferguson Shares a Tough Health Update After Beating Breast Cancer Sarah Ferguson "beat breast cancer" but is now facing another difficult health diagnosis. Read on to find out about her latest health update. By Melissa Willets Jan. 22 2024, Published 11:10 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Just three weeks after taking to social media to triumphantly share she had "beat breast cancer," Sarah Ferguson is offering fans of the royal family another tough health update that has "been a shock" following her first ordeal.

Taking again to Instagram to keep her followers informed about her health, the Duchess of York noted that while she is "in good spirits," she is also taking some time to herself to deal with yet another cancer diagnosis. Details about her health news are ahead.

Source: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson's health update involves a melanoma diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson has definitely been dealt another tough blow following her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. As the former wife of Prince Andrew said in her Instagram announcement, she has "been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer."

In a cruel twist of fate, this marks Sarah's "second cancer diagnosis within a year." The duchess shared that she "was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery." Now, she feels that it is "thanks to the great vigilance" of her dermatologist that her skin cancer was detected early.

The mom of two went on to thank her doctors, but also offered the public a takeaway from her own sobering experience, saying it "underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color, and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma."

The melanoma risk is increasing in the U.S.

According to the American Cancer Society, the risk of getting melanoma is increasing, especially among people under 40 years old. In 2024, it's expected that as many as 100,640 new melanomas will be diagnosed, with about half being diagnosed in women. As Sarah said, early detection is key to a person having more treatment options.

Sarah Ferguson isn't the only royal to share a scary health update early in 2024.

In addition to the Duchess of York, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton also shocked royal fans when we learned she underwent "planned abdominal surgery" in early January. She was still hospitalized at the time of Sarah's health update being shared with the public.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the current head of the British royal family, King Charles, is also gearing up to undergo a "common" surgery to correct an enlarged prostate. According to a statement, the monarch will require “a short period of recuperation” following his procedure, which is set to take place the same week that royal watchers are learning about his former sister-in-law's melanoma diagnosis.

Royal fans are beside themselves with worry, with one tweeting, "Feel better, Fergie! Thinking of all the members of the royal family dealing with their respective health concerns as well!"