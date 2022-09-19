Where Is Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson Today? Details on the Duchess of York

First, let's back up to the beginning: Sarah Ferguson — often known by her nickname Fergie — married Andrew in 1986. People notes that it was actually Princess Diana herself who set Sarah up with Andrew (the pair had known each other since they were children, but Diana was the instigator for their romance in the 1980s).

The couple would go on to welcome two daughters, Beatrice (born in 1988) and Eugenie (born in 1990). But Andrew's naval career forced him to be gone for much of the time. Sarah would later reflect in 2010 (per the Mirror): “My deal was that I was marrying my man, who happened to be a prince and a naval officer. ... But what I got was not the man, I got the palace and didn’t get him ... and the courtiers told me I had to go to Buckingham Palace and he had to go to sea."