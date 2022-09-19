What Religion Was Queen Elizabeth II? Here's What to Know

Before she passed away, the late queen was the "supreme governor" of the Church of England, also called the Anglican Church. It is the primary state church of England, and it is known as the original church of the Anglican Communion, which includes different branches of Christianity, as Fox News notes.

The Church of England is known to have been established during the Reformation in the 16th century. During this time, England broke ties with Roman Catholicism, and Henry VIII established himself as the "supreme head of the Church of England,” per History.com.