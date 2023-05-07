Home > News > Human Interest > The British Royal Family Source: Getty Images Camilla Parker Bowles Has 10 Grandchildren — Here's What We Know About Each One Although King Charles III has a huge family, Camilla Parker Bowles, the new Queen Consort, does too. She has 10 grandchildren. Let's meet them! By Emma Saletta May 7 2023, Published 9:55 a.m. ET

Although King Charles III has a huge family, Camilla Parker Bowles does too. In fact, from her first and second marriages combined, Queen Consort Camilla has 10 grandchildren.

Prior to her marriage to King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla was married to Andrew Parker Bowles from 1973-1995. The two of them share two children named Tom and Laura, with Tom being a godson to King Charles III — and there are several grandchildren on that side. Once she and King Charles III married in 2005, Prince William and Prince Harry were already in their twenties, and her first grandchild from her second marriage would be born eight years later.

Despite the rules and obligations of the British royal family, Queen Consort Camilla seemingly does not play favorites, and her grandchildren from her first marriage even participated in the historic May 6, 2023 coronation. With a number of grandchildren included in the festivities, here are details below about Queen Consort Camilla's grandchildren.

Camilla Parker Bowles has five grandchildren from her first marriage.

Source: Getty Images Prince Harry, page boy Tom Pettifer, and Eliza Lopes on Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding day in London in 2011

Camilla gave birth to Tom and Laura in 1974 and 1978, respectively. Tom, a food writer, went on to marry fashion editor Sara Buys in September 2005 (they are now divorced) and they share two children together — a daughter named Lola and a son named Freddy. Meanwhile, Laura married chartered accountant Harry Lopes in 2006, with whom she shares three children — a daughter named Eliza and twin boys Gus and Louis.

Eliza gained popularity due to her participation in Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011, where she served as a junior attendant. However, it was Freddy, Gus, and Louis who shined at the coronation, as the three of them were pages of honor for Queen Consort Camilla.

Camilla Parker Bowles has five grandchildren from her second marriage.

Source: Getty Images Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Prince George, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Coronation on May 6, 2023

Prince William and Prince Harry are the famous sons of King Charles III that have been in the spotlight for their entire lives. Prince William and Kate share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, all in the line of succession for the British throne. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have since left the royal family and live in California, share two children, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.

All three of Kate and William's kids participated in the coronation and could be seen on the balcony with the other members of the royal family following the crowning. Due to Prince William being next in line for the throne, Prince George is now second in line, with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis being third and fourth.