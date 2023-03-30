King Charles' coronation is just weeks away, with the former Prince of Wales scheduled to officially be crowned as monarch on May 6, 2023. Of course, we know that his heir Prince William and the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, will take front-and-center roles in the affair. But what about the "spare," Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle?

Given everything that has happened between Harry and Meghan and the royal family, will the Sussexes even attend the upcoming coronation? Here's what we know at this time.

So, will Meghan and Harry attend the coronation? At this point, we can confirm they were invited.

There was buzz early on that King Charles would not even invite Harry and Meghan to come across the pond for his coronation given their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. And then there's the matter of all the press the California residents have done shedding a negative light on the family — not to mention the Netflix series that exposed more nasty secrets about what allegedly really happens behind the gates of Buckingham Palace.

But according to Hello!, a spokesperson for the controversial couple established that the king officially extended an invitation to his son, the author of Spare — another brutal takedown of "the Firm" — and his podcasting wife.

"I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," the spokesperson said.

Harry says "the ball is in their court" when it comes to his attendance at the coronation.

The question of whether Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation is still up in the air — despite their official invitation. Consider what the Duke of Sussex said about the matter in January of 2023 when talking with ITV's Tom Bradby. "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court," Harry asserted.

If the king's move was to extend the invite and then leave things up to his son, he succeeded. But one factor that could be making Harry and Meghan's choice more challenging has to do with their son, Archie, whose fourth birthday just so happens to fall on May 6 as well.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET in 2022 when the event's date was announced, "Well, having the coronation on Archie's birthday is definitely not a snub. I think it’s very much a happy coincidence."

"Obviously, a huge amount of planning has to go into an important moment in history, such as a coronation, and the royal calendar is full of anniversaries and birthdays, so I think this is absolutely one of those occasions where it’s a coincidence and hopefully a happy coincidence," Katie continued.

There were rumors flying that King Charles planned to exclude Harry and Meghan's kids, including Archie's little sister Lilibet, but that has not been confirmed. Insiders claim such a move would actually be pretty cringeworthy especially given that May 6 is Archie's birthday — and his parents would essentially have to choose between spending time with him, and stepping out on the world stage to show public support for the new king.

People have a lot to say about Meghan and Harry's attendance at the coronation.

While we can't confirm one way or the other if Meghan and Harry will attend the coronation on May 6, what we can report with confidence is that social media is full of opinions on the matter, with one poll even finding that most British people are not in favor of the couple showing their face at the historic event.

Most Britons 'delighted' if Harry and Meghan skip Coronation, expert https://t.co/A5OJ4u8HZl — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) March 25, 2023

So, judging by social media comments about The Coronation, Harry and Meghan need to find a way of attending and not attending simultaneously, while also being ‘front and centre’ and ‘taking a backseat’ concurrently. Simple. — Simon Harris - Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) March 22, 2023