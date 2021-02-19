Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Gave up Frogmore Cottage for California Living

In the years since Prince Harry swapped vows with American actress Meghan Markle, there have been a lot of changes within the royal family. Before the couple had publicly announced their relationship, Meghan was the subject of intense media scrutiny. The royal confirmed the relationship in November of 2016 by releasing an unprecedented statement about maintaining her privacy.

After their union was made official in May of 2018, and the two became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, rumors went rampant about how there was a lot of tension within the Royal Family. Following months of speculation, and less than a year after welcoming son Archie Harrison, Prince Harry and Meghan officially stepped back from official royal duties in January of 2020.

Just over a year later, the couple released another statement, and they confirmed that they would not return to work as active members of the royal family. The somewhat surprising move came just a week after the couple shared that they were expecting their second child together.

Since Meghan and Prince Harry are now moving on to other ventures outside of the crown, many have wondered where the two have now decided to live. In a move that pays homage to Meghan's own roots, the couple has settled in sunny California.

Harry and Meghan were rumored to be staying at Tyler Perry's house when they first moved to the U.S. Prior to their announcement about taking a break from active royal duty, Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie were living at Frogmore Cottage, which was part of the Crown Estate. The home had undergone a $3 million renovation in preparation for Archie's arrival, and Harry and Meghan stayed at Kensington Palace while the work was being done. Meghan, Prince Harry, and Archie moved to North America shortly after their decision to step down was publicized (Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, lived there for about six weeks at the end of 2020). When they first made their way to North America in January of 2020, the couple chose to live in Canada's Vancouver Island. By March, they had returned to Meghan's home state of California. The family reportedly lived at an $18 million Beverly Hills Ridges mansion owned by Tyler Perry while they found a more permanent home. It's unclear how the pair was first introduced to the actor/director, but all three are close with Oprah Winfrey.