Prince Charles Is Now Technically King, but When Is His Coronation? It Could Be Months
The British Royal Family is currently in the middle of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral proceedings, but soon they'll have another event to plan: Prince Charles' coronation. Immediately following the Queen's death, Charles assumed the throne as King Charles III, but a formal coronation ceremony will announce his reign to the public.
When is King Charles III's coronation date? Here's what you need to know.
When is King Charles' coronation?
When Queen Elizabeth II first assumed the throne in February 1952, her coronation took place in June 1953, over a whole year later, according to Town and Country Magazine. Because a coronation requires royal fanfare of the highest degree, they often take a long time to plan and implement, even if Charles is technically already King.
A coronation ceremony is, "an occasion for pageantry and celebration, but it is also a solemn religious ceremony, has remained essentially the same over a thousand years. For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey, London. The service is conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, whose task this has almost always been since the Norman Conquest in 1066," according to the British royal family website.
However, despite the time it will take to put together a coronation ceremony for King Charles, it sounds like the royal family has already planned for this situation. Per Daily Mail, there are "binders and binders" of paperwork for Charles' coronation, which has been dubbed "Operation Golden Orb."
A source alleges to Daily Mail that, "It’s very complex. The Golden Orb committee used to meet twice a year, but now they’re meeting much more frequently, sometimes once a month. Compared to the last coronation, there will be a lot less fuss. Last time, special green chairs were commissioned and guests were able to have them delivered to their homes afterwards. You won’t see that sort of thing this time."
Currently, however, there is no set date for Charles' coronation. It's likely the ceremony will take place in no less than six months. That said, a separate source alleged to Daily Mail that Charles' coronation will happen "within a year" of his succession. Camilla will also be crowned Queen Consort at Charles' coronation, a clause that was added into her marriage contract.