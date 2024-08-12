Home > Human Interest > The British Royal Family Some People Think That Kate Middleton Is Wearing a Wig for Public Appearances Kate Middleton has never said that she wears a wig, but that hasn't stopped people from wondering. By Joseph Allen Updated Aug. 12 2024, 11:48 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

2024 has not been a very good year for Kate Middleton, and by extension, the British Royal Family. The duchess spent months out of the spotlight, leading to speculation about the state of her marriage, only to reveal that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving treatment.

Because she's a member of the royal family, though, the speculation about Kate did not end with her announcement of her diagnosis. Instead, many began to wonder whether she was wearing a wig. Here's what we know about the speculation, and whether there's any evidence to support it.

Source: Getty Images

Is Kate Middleton wearing a wig?

Kate has never confirmed or said publicly that she is wearing a wig, but some are wondering whether she might be in part because of her cancer treatment. While we don't know exactly what kinds of treatment she is undergoing, those treatments often lead to hair loss, so many assume that she has replaced her natural locks with some sort of wig. There have also been specific moments where some suggested that her hair moved unnaturally.

Even before Kate announced her cancer diagnosis, though, there was already rampant speculation about how she kept her hair so shiny and perfectly shaped. While some professionals have suggested that she uses lots of hairspray, others have speculated that Kate has always worn either extensions or a wig of some kind during public appearances.

It certainly seems entirely possible that Kate could have long been doing something to plus up her hair game, although she has never publicly disclosed whether that is the case. It's not uncommon for celebrities to wear extensions or other things to make their natural hair look even more voluminous or long. Ultimately, though, we may never know for sure exactly what Kate does to her hair or how it may have changed now that she has cancer.

Here's to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer 🇬🇧🥇 pic.twitter.com/oCLz7HuuLG — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 11, 2024

Kate Middleton made a rare public appearance during the Olympics.

Since announcing that she was diagnosed with cancer, Kate has appeared in public less frequently than she did when she was healthy. At the conclusion of the 2024 Olympics, though, she appeared in a video alongside William in which they celebrated Team Great Britain and all of the success that they had at the 2024 Olympics, along with a roster of other famous Britons.

Kate and William's clip in the video likely wasn't long enough for anyone to speculate about the state of her follicles, but she did look healthy enough to deliver a message of congratulations to her countrymen and women. While her position means that Kate will always be a public figure, that doesn't mean we'll ever know everything about her life.