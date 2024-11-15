Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Joe Rogan Ms. Pat and Joe Rogan’s Decades-Long Friendship Is a Bit Controversial 'The Ms. Pat Show' star and 'The Joe Rogan Experience' host met on his podcast in 2014. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 15 2024, 6:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@joerogan

One question that has repeatedly come up after Donald Trump was elected during the 2024 Presidential race is whether friends can have opposing political views. Many people say yes, while others are very much on the side of “we can disagree on pizza toppings, but not about basic rights,” including race. We’re not sure where Ms. Pat sways, but we know the comedian is loyal to those who supported her during her rise to fame.

Ms. Pat defended her friendship with Joe Rogan and the claims that he’s “racist.”

Ms. Pat and Joe’s friendship began when she first appeared on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. She continued being a recurring guest on his show, and he has appeared on her YouTube channel. During her appearance on Club Shay Shay, Ms. Pat shared that he has only shown her love and support despite what the public has said about Joe due to his political views.

“I hear a lot of things about Joe,” Ms. Pat told Shannon. “People say he’s racist, and I say, ‘Nah, that’s not the Joe I know. He’s nice. And if I ever need something, I can pick up the phone and call him.”

The Ms. Pat Settles It host added that Joe supported her career before other Black comedians, which wasn’t lost on her. “To be honest with you, I can ask Joe to tweet out a show or help me with a show before I can ask a Black comedian,” Ms. Pat declared. “And that’s bad to say.”

Ms. Pat also shared that Joe and (BB), another white comedian, were the only ones who reached out to her to ask if she would “make it through the pandemic” since she wouldn’t be on the road. She also said her Black comedy peers did the opposite. “I don’t even think we checked on each other like that,” Ms. Pat recalled.

Ms. Pat further stood by her friend when fans shared their opinions about her comments on Instagram.

Many fans shared their feelings about the clip of Ms. Pat discussing her and Joe’s friendship when it surfaced on Ms. Pat and Club Shay Shay’s account. Amid comments from those who were “so proud” of the comedian for being on the show and sharing her truth. However, others who remember Joe’s past comments about Trump, politics, and race weren’t impressed by her speaking up for her friend.

“That's her personal experience,” one commenter wrote. “That doesn't account for his work as a whole. You're his Black friend.” “Another Black person who is talking down on Black culture even though they misrepresenting it,” another said. “If you don’t like Joe Rogan, that’s 100 percent your right to,” a third user defended. “I will urge y'all to listen to how Unc backed up her statement with a similar story. The point isn’t about Joe. It’s about we didn’t support our own.”

