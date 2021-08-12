Comedian Ms. Pat Was a Formerly Incarcerated Teen Mom — Now She Has Her Own Sitcom

Before making her television debut, the comedian penned Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat . In the memoir, Patricia explains that Rabbit was a nickname given to the comedian by her mother, Mildred, who struggled with alcoholism throughout her childhood.

According to Ms. Pat, her mother’s neglect ultimately led to the sexual abuse of her and her sister, and it only continued when she found herself pregnant by a drug dealer who was eight years her senior at 14 years old. Although her relationship with her abuser was violent, they welcomed a second child only a year later.

Eventually, Patricia’s ex-boyfriend was arrested, and she was left to fend for herself, selling crack as a means to feed her and her children. The comedian suffered two gunshot wounds and a dump truck injury before she, too, was arrested and forced to serve a year-long sentence in jail.

“The people who were getting money — they were the ones dealing drugs. I was 15 with two kids and an eighth-grade education — what else could I do?” she told Flare in a 2017 interview. “Sell crack or sell p---y, and the price of p---y ain’t worth as much as the crack [laughs]. That sounded like some hard work, so I said I think I’m going to do the drug thing to get some milk."

When she was released, Patricia went on to get her GED and welcome two more children with the love of her life.