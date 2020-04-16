Kenya Barris Plays Kenya Barris in '#blackAF'

After decades in the industry, working on projects from Girlfriends to America’s Next Top Model and Girls Trip, Kenya Barris has finally arrived to Netflix.

His new scripted series for the streaming platform is #blackAF, a mockumentary-style show that revolves around a larger-than-life Kenya Barris character and his upper-middle class family.

The story is told from the perspective of daughter, Drea, who is documenting the family for her NYU film school application.