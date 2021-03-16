'Bob Hearts Abishola' Star Gina Yashere Is in a Relationship — Meet Her Partner!

UK comic and television star Gina Yashere broke into the American comedy scene with her Last Comic Standing appearances. She made it to the final 10 and never returned home! Gina is famous for playing Tanya and Mrs. Omokorede in the British comedy series The Lenny Henry Show.

She's well known in the U.S. for being the only British comedian to ever appear on the iconic comic relief show Def Comedy Jam, and her sketch comedy act Madame Yashere: The Surly Psychic was featured on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.