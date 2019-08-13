Jason Nash Discusses 'Second Chances' and How He Felt When David Dobrik Married His Mom

Comedian Jason Nash is having quite the year. After gaining fame as a semi-finalist on the 2010 season of Last Comic Standing, he then gained huge followings on Vine and YouTube. Now, Jason is getting a real-life second chance at mainstream fame with his Comedy Central web series Second Chances. Read on to find out about his new show, and how he really felt when YouTuber David Dobrik married his mom as a prank.

Who is Jason Nash? Jason is a Boston native who first came into the public eye with a stint on the Craig Robinson-hosted Last Comic Standing Season 7 in 2010. The show served as a platform for comedians like Amy Schumer and Fortune Feimster.

After getting eliminated during the semi-finals, Jason created a successful Vine channel with more than 2 million followers. He then formed a comedy troupe before creating his first Comedy Central show entitled Jason Nash is Married. Busy Philipps starred in the movie version of the same name.

Source: Instagram

He had guest-starring roles on shows like Drake and Josh and House. Jason took to the YouTube world in 2016, and featured his kids, Charley and Wyatt on it. His ex-wife eventually requested that Jason not show their kids, so he has dedicated his channel solely to content around himself.

After beginning his YouTube channel, Jason became fast friends with fellow YouTuber David Dobrik. The two co-host a podcast together called VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash. The podcast has been successful, and topped out in the third spot on the iTunes Top Podcast chart. Jason and David did a podcast tour in 2018.

David Dobrik married Jason's mom as part of a prank. Fans were shocked when David announced that he had gotten married at the age of 23, but they were in for a bigger shock. David revealed that he had married Lorraine Nash, who is Jason's mother. David married Lorraine after Jason claimed that nobody would ever marry David. Thankfully, Lorraine was also in on the prank, and she even said it would be "hilarious" to have David as Jason's stepdad.

David revealed the news to his stepson while riding along in a car with Josh Peck, who starred on Drake and Josh. Jason took the whole thing in stride, and even welcomed David into the family. Within a month, the sham marriage was over, and it was eventually annulled. Now, Jason has his new show to focus on, instead of his former stepfather/best friend.

What is Comedy Central's Second Chances With Jason Nash about? Think of Jason Nash's new show as a scripted version of his YouTube channel that bears some similarity to the show My Name is Earl. The show centers on Jason coming to grips with the idea that he will not live forever.

He then sets out on a journey to atone for his sins and seek retribution, which includes confronting a bully, running a marathon, and becoming proficient in karate. The show also features his "sidekick," who is an unpaid college-aged intern.

Source: Comedy Central