Does Jason Nash Have a Girlfriend? His Relationship History Is Hella Messy

Back in June, 2019, Trisha opened up about the breakup to Entertainment Tonight, admitting that she still missed Jason. "He is like someone who actually claimed me as a girlfriend. I feel like all my other boyfriends, like, didn't, and so like this one was hard. Because I feel like genuinely, day in and day out, like we were 24-hours a day for like 365 days. Like never apart, so it's hard. That's like a drug," Trisha said. She also stated the she hadn't heard from Jason since her birthday (early May, 2019).