Trisha Paytas Is Definitely Seeing Someone — but Who?

After controversial YouTuber Trisha Paytas broke up with honorary Vlog Squad member Jason Nash (and spilled all the tea while she was at it), we all knew it was only a matter of time before she brought someone new into the picture.

She almost tricked us when she made a series of videos leading up to her "wedding" (to a cardboard cutout of Brad Pitt). But for the most part, Trisha has been uncharacteristically quiet about her love life lately.