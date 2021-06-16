After a Dangerous Encounter With His Estranged Wife, Will Andi and Greg Survive the Rest of Season 3?

Since the series premiere of Tyler Perry’s Sistas, Gary Borders (Chido Nwokocha) and his mistress, Andi Barnes (KJ Smith) have been entangled in a dangerous love affair that finally reached its climax in the final episodes of Season 2.

After spending the majority of the season embroiled in a messy divorce with his ex, Jasmine (Crystal-Lee Naomi), Greg finally reached his breaking point when his estranged wife emptied his dead mother’s ashes into the fuel tank of his car and proceeded to beat him with a baseball bat. It was at that point when Greg accidentally tossed her over the railing of a parking garage, but he couldn't get rid of her that easily. So, is Jasmine dead on Sistas ?

Soon after, the police were called by Andi’s neighbors, and Jasmine was subsequently arrested. Though Andi and Greg were finally out of harm’s way, did Greg survive the shooting? Is Greg dead ?

In the Season 2 finale of Sistas, Jasmine had survived her fall and plotted to get rid of Greg and Andi once and for all. After breaking into Andi’s home, she delivered two seemingly fatal shots to Greg’s abdomen. In the Season 3 opener, things didn’t look too good for Greg, but Andi managed to get away untouched.

Is Greg really dead on ‘Sistas’?

In the Season 3 premiere of Sistas, viewers saw the aftermath of Greg’s encounter with his now-incarcerated, murderous wife. Although medics were eventually called to the scene, fans feared that they had seen the last of Chido Nwokocha. But Andi and Greg’s story isn’t over just yet.

Article continues below advertisement

The synopsis for Season 3, Episode 4 of Sistas, which airs on June 24, reveals that Greg will affirm his love for Andi with a romantic surprise. Andi’s homegirls speculate that the couple may not get their happy ending after everything they’ve been through, but what didn’t kill Greg seems to have made his love for Andi even stronger.

Source: BET

Article continues below advertisement

Although the fate of Greg’s relationship is unclear, it seems that Greg recovers from his gunshot wounds and is given a second chance at both life and love. In a previous interview, actor Chido Nwokocha asserted that his character isn’t a bad guy — he’s just misunderstood. He told TV Brittany F, “And I thought about pulling from people’s relationships … as far as people falling in love and then they fall out of love and some people not really knowing how to manage those types of situations.”