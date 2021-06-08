'The Haves and Have Nots' Is Coming to an End, and Fans Are Not Happy About It

After seven strong seasons, it was announced that OWN’s The Haves and the Have Nots is ending, and fans are distraught. Throughout its now eight-season run, there’s been drama, mayhem, and murder in the Tyler Perry show based on a play he wrote by the same name.

And now, The Haves and the Have Nots is coming to an end. But why? When it was announced that its eighth season would be its last, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts and feelings and to commiserate with one another.

But now, as the last block of episodes airs on OWN, we can’t help but wonder what must have happened to cause this show of unpredictable twists and turns to say goodbye.