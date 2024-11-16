Home > Viral News > Influencers > Jake Paul The Tyson Paul Fight Script Was Allegedly Leaked — Is It Real? "Sorry guys. Mike Tyson went rogue and went off script." By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 16 2024, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

The idea that a former YouTuber could beat Mike Tyson in a boxing match is so unbelievable that it has to be staged right? Well, just before the match between Jake Paul and Tyson on Netflix on November 15, a script of the fight "leaked" on social media.

"Ain't no way bro. The script got leaked," one tweet read on X along with a photo of a script titled "Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson." It went on to claim that Jake was going to knock out Tyson — something that did not happen. So, is the script real?

Source: Netflix

The Paul Tyson fight script that leaked is reportedly fake.

X user Rivers Chomo shared a photo of the alleged script on November 14, which showed a breakdown of the first five rounds of the boxing match. In Round 1, Paul is supposed to have the upper hand and Tyson's timing is to be "slightly off." Round 2 and Round 3 show Tyson looking slow and "breathing grows heavier."

The script ends with Paul landing a knockout punch on the boxing legend in Round 5. "Tyson's legs buckle and he falls to the canvas," the script reads. "The referee begins the count, but Tyson, despite his warrior's heart, cannot beat the ten count."

As we now know, Paul did end up winning the match, but not by KO. "Sorry guys. Mike Tyson went rogue and went off script," the X user tweeted. "Don't know how it happened. I'm just as shocked as all of you."

While it would be nice to believe that the match between Paul and Tyson was a scripted performance a la WWE, the script is fake. "This is not verified. Every news outlet covering this has called it a fake script similar to the fake script that made its rounds on social medial last year when Jake Paul fought Tommy Fury," read the disclaimer on X.

Scripted or not, fans were not impressed by the hyped up boxing match.

The actual match between Paul and Tyson went "off script" and lasted all eight rounds. At the end, Paul was declared the winner by unanimous decision. Unfortunately, fans were not impressed by the Netflix production.

We can all agree this was 100x better than Tyson vs Paul. pic.twitter.com/ngHXDaEu25 — Hoops © (@HoopMixOnly) November 16, 2024

Jake Paul and Tyson after finessing everybody who watched the fight pic.twitter.com/QyGqB96hDq — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 16, 2024

"Paul vs Tyson just won the award for the most boring fight in history….," one viewer tweeted before another added, "You need not feel bad about watching what ended up being a depressing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. After all, people were simply watching with the collective hope of the small chance they’d get to see a YouTuber executed. And that’s beautiful."