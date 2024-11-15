Home > Viral News > Influencers > Jake Paul Social Media's Lengthy List of Reasons Why People Hate Jake Paul "He seems like an insufferable egomaniac and he's been accused of doing terrible things to other people." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 15 2024, 12:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Influencer and boxer Jake Paul, known as "The Problem Child," has certainly lived up to his nickname with his controversial persona. Despite boasting over 27 million followers on Instagram, his reputation has landed him in many people's "burn books" — a list of people they either don't like or downright hate.

But if you're not too familiar with Jake, have taken up an interest in him because of his Nov. 15, 2024 fight with Mike Tyson, or are a fan, you’re probably asking yourself: Why do people hate Jake Paul? We’ve rounded up a few reasons from social media users to give you the lowdown.

Why do people hate Jake Paul?

Some people dislike Jake for obvious reasons, like his childish antics and controversial videos. Then there are the sexual assault allegations and the time he called the COVID-19 pandemic a hoax back in 2020. But you want the real meat and potatoes, right? Well, here’s what a few people on social media had to say that might shed some light on why Jake has plenty of fans — and just as many haters.

"Because he made a name for himself by fighting washed up fighters. He’s a predator."

Redditor @Oh-TheHumanity doesn't like Jake because he allegedly built his reputation by boxing "washed-up fighters," even calling him a "predator." Jake’s current record, as of this writing, is 10-7 with seven knockouts, per ESPN. He fought Ryan Bourland, who’s 36 (Jake is 27), Tyron Woodley, 42, in 2021, and Ben Askren, 40, in 2021.

Ironically, his fight against Tommy Fury, 25, in 2023 marked his first loss. Now, he’s gearing up to fight Tyson, who hasn’t been in the ring since 2005 and is 31 years older than Jake.

"Because he’s a malignant narcissist who craves attention at any cost?"

Another Redditor, who has since deleted their account, believes Jake is "a malignant narcissist who craves attention at any cost." Jake clearly enjoys attention, as most people who build their online careers around ridiculous antics that grab headlines tend to.

Some people don't like Jake Paul, claiming he's "arrogant" and the "worst influence on young people."

In a Quora thread, a user asked whether they should watch Jake Paul's content, with one person strongly suggesting that they don't. "No do not at all whatsoever. He is possibly the W O R S T influence on young people. And a terrible human being who cares about no one but himself since he is okay with breaking stuff if something doesn’t go his way. He is a whiner, a sore loser, and deserves nothing." Ouch, that's a low blow!

Aside from that, Jake faced a lot of heat from his neighbors after moving into his rental home in Los Angeles. He reportedly damaged property and harassed his neighbors, which earned him plenty of hate. In fact, this situation made it onto TikToker @pattypopculture’s list of the top five reasons people hate Jake.

