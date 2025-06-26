Who Is Oxygen Girl? TikTok Users Made Sure the Influencer Paid for Her Comments About ICE "You have bigger things to worry about, my dear." By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 26 2025, 1:29 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@corey_obrien

While influencer culture has never been more profitable, one wrong comment can cause an audience to turn away just as quickly as they arrived. This is especially true for internet personalities who don't journal and feel compelled to share their unwarranted opinions on everything, even if it comes at a cost.

A TikTok user nicknamed Oxygen Girl will likely think twice before she posts. The content creator went viral for making a political statement that not only backfired but also harmed her business. So, who is the Oxygen Girl, and what made her a social media villain? Let's discuss.

Who is Oxygen Girl from TikTok?

Oxygen Girl's real name is Heather West. Heather sparked attention in June 2025 for creating a TikTok of herself celebrating the influx of ICE raids that began shortly after President Donald Trump's inauguration, affecting multiple communities and families. In her post, the TikTok user clapped to the beat of Izzy Azalea's "Black Widow" featuring Rita Ora while wearing an oxygen tube on her face. Heather also added text that read, "Clapping for all the ICE agents who are DOING THEIR JOB."

Heather's post wasn't received well, to say the least. Following her post, comedian Corey O'Brien, who has over 1 million TikTok followers, created a stitch of himself pretending to cut off her oxygen tube as the flat line sound played and he stared directly at the camera. Corey proved he wasn't done being petty by sharing a shady caption. "You have bigger things to worry about, my dear," Corey quipped.

Corey's TikTok soon went viral, with many TikTokers questioning whether they would make it to heaven after cackling at his reaction video. Others accepted their fate and joined in on the bashing. "I’m a respiratory therapist, and I just almost choked laughing," one user said. "Alexa play 'No Air,' another TikToker wrote. "This is dark. I love it so much," a third commenter admitted.

Oxygen Girl deleted her social media accounts after receiving backlash online.

In addition to mocking Heather and her health condition, several TikTok users did what they do best — dig. While finding all they could find about the content creator, they found her business, Hustle and Heart Photography, and its respective social media pages. Many users took to the account to criticize her business before she ultimately shut it down.

However, some persistent creators accidentally brought more traffic to another Hustle and Heart Photography studio that had no connection to Heather. The owners of the Kentucky-based studio, Kim and Nya, confirmed in several posts that the mixup caused them to have one-star reviews on Google and that a woman called them an "extreme racist." The mother and daughter explained they initially had no idea why their business was suddenly plummeting.

"Whew!! What a morning!!" they wrote on Facebook. "We figured out what was happening! A lady on TT in Colorado has a photography business named Hustle and Heart. She posted some TT’s that were controversial/hateful/racist and the internet swooped in to cancel her. A few missed the mark and landed on our Google account by mistake."

The business owners continued correcting anyone who confused them with Heather in follow-up posts and comments. Oxygen Girl, meanwhile, released a video scolding Democratic users for finding out information about her online and holding her accountable for her TikTok.