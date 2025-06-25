Haven Lough Is Rumored to Have Been in a Serious Accident — What Happened? Haven Lough was in a plane before he shared the hospital video. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 25 2025, 10:53 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @havenlough

When influencer Haven Lough shared two videos on social media of himself in a hospital bed with cuts on his face, fans were immediately concerned. The video before these two showed him landing somewhere on a plane, though some speculated that there was a crash of some kind. Others considered that he was injured in some other way. So, what happened to Haven Lough?

Haven is known for sharing videos across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram about his travels, religion, college life, and now, his skincare line. As a result, he has millions of subscribers and followers combined, and he has plenty who are worried about his health. Chances are, Haven will make a longer TikTok to explain his injuries further, but some dedicated followers believe they know what happened.

What happened to Haven Lough?

On June 24, 2025, Haven shared a TikTok of himself in a hospital bed with words on the screen that say, "Blessed to still be alive." He posted another one right after and wrote in the caption that he can't remember what happened. For now, according to Haven at least, the cause of his injuries is pretty unclear. But one user in the comment section of his first hospital bed video shared what they believe happened.

They wrote that Haven's last Snapchat post before he shared the hospital bed video was of him and girlfriend Gabby Molenaar in a car driving home from the airport. The fan took this to mean that Haven and Gabby were both in a car accident. Others commented to suggest he was in a plane crash, but his plane landed successfully, as Haven made a post about starting the slow clap that some passengers do when they land at their destination.

But the possibility that Haven was in a crash also means that Gabby could be hurt, which some of his fans commented about on TikTok as well. So far, Haven has not said anything about Gabby or if he was indeed in a car accident on the way home from the airport. But for now, it looks like his injuries are likely non-life-threatening, especially since he is still posting content.

Haven posted about buying his skincare line.

If Haven's fans are worried about his prognosis, they can rest a little easier, judging by Haven's social media posts following what happened to land him in the hospital. On Snapchat, he shared a snap from the hospital bed and wrote on the screen about followers buying products from his skincare line.

