YouTuber Steph Pappas Lost Her Beloved Dad, John Pappas, in a Car Accident Steph Pappas said it was a miracle that her mother survived the crash that killed her father and their family dog. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 15 2024, 5:13 p.m. ET

YouTuber and influencer Steph Pappas rose to internet fame by way of her massively popular mukbang content. A mukbang is a video in which the host and/or guests consume large quantities of food. Although mukbangs have been criticized for their potential to encourage disordered eating, on the whole they are just a gluttonous good time. For Steph, this was also an opportunity to spend time with her dad, who frequently made appearances in these videos.

It's clear that John Pappas had an incredible relationship with his daughter. The two shared a sense of humor that her fans found endearing and, at times, inspiring. It's safe to say he was an integral part of her life, both online and off. Sadly, John passed away Sept. 11, 2022, after he was struck by a drunk driver. Footage of John Pappas's car accident is making the rounds on social media, and it's shocking to see what happened.

Source: Instagram/@stephpappas (L-R) John Pappas with his dog Cookie as well as Steph Pappas's dog; a close-up of Cookie

John Pappas's car accident could have been avoided.

Footage of John's accident was uploaded to the Ohio Bodycam YouTube Channel and begins immediately after police arrive on the scene. Steph Pappas can be heard screaming and sobbing in the background, while her mother Kristine Pappas tries to speak with authorities. Kristine and John had been visiting with Steph when the incident occurred. Steph was not in the vehicle but Kristine was, and was later treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

As police approach John's car, one of them says, "Oh my God." Prior to this moment, Steph must have taken a close look at her father's vehicle because she also yells out that his side was smashed. Every aspect of this situation is devastating, but hearing Steph's anguished cries in the background is making it even more heartbreaking.

Where is Jacob L. Muiter now?

After taking multiple photos of the scene, police approach the man who caused the accident. He's on the phone and is clearly slurring his words while trying to explain his location to the person on the other end of the call. "Sir, do you have your firearm on you? Is it in the vehicle?" asks police. Evidently this man owns a gun but had the good sense not to have it in his truck that day.

Police will soon learn the man who killed John Pappas is 27-year-old Jacob L. Muiter. When asked what happened, Muiter says he has no idea but it was he who was hit by John's car. Again, his speech is definitely impaired. The police smell alcohol on Muiter, so they check to see if he's been drinking that night. He repeatedly tells them he has not but does say he has a speech impediment, which could explain why he has trouble speaking.

The police administer three field sobriety tests, which Muiter fails. He is placed under arrest. According to The Repository, the 27-year-old's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit. In November 2022, Muiter was "indicted on the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, reckless operation, speeding and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle," per Cleveland 19 News. Apparently he lied about having his gun.

He pled not guilty, but changed his plea the following April and was sentenced to 10 to 13 and a half years in prison. He is currently incarcerated at the Richland Correctional Institution in Mansfield, Ohio.

Steph Pappas uploaded a touching tribute to her father two days after he was killed.

On Sept. 13, 2022, Steph uploaded a video to YouTube where she spoke about her dad, then paid tribute to him through pictures and old footage of the two of them. Steph said her dad was her best friend and was the "best dad anyone could have asked for." She also revealed that the accident happened moments after her dad and mom left her house. Kristine called Steph immediately. "It was terrible," said Steph. "It was really terrible."