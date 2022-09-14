YouTube Star Steph Pappas' Father, John Pappas, Was Killed at 53 Years Old
Famous YouTuber Steph Pappas and her family are dealing with an unthinkably tragic situation as of late. The internet sensation revealed to fans that her father, John Pappas, had tragically passed away in an accident that also left her mother injured. Steph, her brother Nick Pappas, and her legions of fans are reeling at the news of this unfortunate situation. So, what was John's cause of death? Let's unpack all of the known details.
What was John Pappas' cause of death?
According to a report from TMZ, John was killed by a suspected drunk driver in Ohio in an accident that also left his wife and Steph's mother, Kristine Pappas, injured. The family's dog, Cookie, was also killed in the accident. Local police told the publication that both parents were struck by a driver who was traveling westbound and veered into the Pappas' vehicle in the opposing lane. The driver sideswiped the Pappas' car, which caused them to crash.
John succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene, but Kristine was rushed to a local hospital to receive emergency medical care. Her current condition is unknown as of the time of writing.
Police have not made any arrests yet but are investigating what role drugs and/or alcohol could have played in the crash.
Steph Pappas is heartbroken over her father's untimely death.
Taking to Instagram, Steph shared the tragic news with fans. "My Dad, who was also my best friend, passed away on September 11th. My heart is shattered. I miss you so much. I wish you could come back. I’d do anything in the world for you to still be here."
Steph added, "That night he was in a terrible car accident and got hit head on by a drunk driver, and him and my dog, Cookie, passed away together. My mom was also in the car, and it is an absolute miracle that she made it out of that car alive. Please pray for my family during this very hard time. RIP my dad and Cookie, I love and miss you both so much."
A GoFundMe has been set up by Steph's brother, Nick Pappas, who wrote his own take on the situation there.
"We always used to mess with my dad for being annoyingly optimistic — he never would be upset about anything. There was always a positive to every situation. Now it's my turn," he wrote.
Nick continued his message with, "I loved my dad. I am so grateful to have been raised by the perfect example of what a man should be. I'm thankful for each and every moment I spent with him. For his career advice, stupid jokes, and love for his family. Gone but never forgotten. We'll miss you, Dad."
He noted that the GoFundMe will cover "funeral costs, lawyer fees, and helping my mom get her feet off the ground when the time comes."
Our thoughts are with Steph's family during this trying time.