What Was Bella Brave's Cause of Death? Inside What Happened To The Young TikTok Star

By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 17 2024, Published 6:59 a.m. ET

On July 14, 2024, TikTok star Bella Brave died at the age of 10. Her parents shared a post on Instagram not long after to announce that their daughter "left her legacy here on earth to dance on streets of gold." But what was Bella Brave's cause of death?

Those who followed Bella on TikTok or other social media know a bit about the chronic illnesses she battled before her death. And even her username across different platforms reflected how Bella, whose real name is Bella Thompson, and her parents felt about what she was going through and how strong she was. While her parents added in their post that "Bella past peacefully in [their] arms," some of her followers and supporters want to know what happened.

What was Bella Brave's cause of death?

Bella was born with a form of dwarfism and a bowel disease called Hirschsprung’s disease. As a result of related illnesses, she went through dozens of surgeries throughout her life and even had a bone-marrow transplant at one point. Her TikTok account was made to allow Bella and her mom, Kyla Thompson, to share Bella's journey while inspiring hope in others.

In July 2024, after battling multiple chronic illnesses, Bella contracted a viral lung infection. She was put into a medically induced coma and died after her long fight. "Please keep her name on your lips, her memories alive and her bravery in your hearts," Bella's parents shared on Instagram. "Please share with us every detail of how she touched your life or kept you brave. Bella would want you to remember; God is love, be brave and you are never too old to bring a stuffy."

Bella Brave's TikTok account chronicled her illnesses and triumphs.

Bella and Kyla openly shared the highs and lows of Bella's various illnesses on both TikTok and Instagram. It was their way of spreading awareness about what Bella was going through and an avenue where they could uplift others.