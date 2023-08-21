Home > Viral News > Influencers Bella Brave Just Received a Life-Changing Update on Her Journey for an Organ Transplant What happened to Bella Brave? The young internet personality received a life-changing update on her journey for a bowel transplant. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Aug. 21 2023, Published 12:35 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kylact

You might be used to influencers who either gush about their favorite topics, pick up weird sponsorship deals, or seemingly make tons of money by doing absolutely nothing discernibly labor-intensive. But if you're looking for an internet personality who's inspirational and heart-warming, Bella Brave certainly fits that bill. Bella Brave (real name: Bella Thomson) is a young girl who lives in Canada with her family and has achieved major popularity on social media as she battles a serious illness.

With her social media platforms being run by her mother Kyla, Bella has amassed massive followings on her platforms. Over 6.2 million TikTok followers, 170 thousand Instagram followers, and several others on the internet follow Bella's journey as she lives her best life with her family while eagerly awaiting some life-changing organ transplants. In late-August, she received some important news. With countless folks on the internet cheering her on, what happened to Bella Brave? Here's what we know.

What happened to Bella Brave? She just got a life-changing update.

In the early morning of Aug. 21, 2023, Bella's official Instagram was updated with some big news, courtesy of Kyla. According to the post, Bella and the family were having "a typical day at home" with plans set for the kids to have a play date with friends. It was then that Kyla "got the call." That is, she got the call informing her about the sorely-needed transplant for Bella.

"I drop everything and remind Bella that we need to pray," Kyla wrote in her Instagram post. "First for the family of the donor and all that they need through this. Second, Bella's Protection and God's grace through it all. Third, trusting God's will and knowing Jesus is with my brave girl for every step." She and her family had been waiting for a bowel transplant since 2020, after Bella had already received dozens of surgeries and procedures for her illness.

Despite the long wait, the family feels blessed to have gotten the call after all this time. As of this writing, there have been no updates on Bella's post-procedure status. However, her many fans are rooting for her to overcome this next hurdle on the way to a healthier body.

What disease does Bella Brave have?

Neither Bella nor her mom Kyla has been shy about sharing details about Bella's struggle. According to an exclusive report by PEOPLE, she was born with several conditions, including severe combined immunodeficiency disease; a rare bowel-destroying illness called Hirschsprung disease; and a form of dwarfism known as cartilage hair hypoplasia. Because of this, she has spent over 1000 days in the hospital and received dozens of surgeries.