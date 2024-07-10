Home > Viral News > Influencers > PewDiePie PewDiePie and Marzia Seem Happier Since Their Move to Japan "Yes I still get recognized, but it's usually foreigners living here that recognize me," PewDiePie said of Japan. By Sara Belcher Jul. 10 2024, Published 3:28 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

With more than a decade of content creation under his belt, PewDiePie (real name Felix Kjellberg) has dealt with his fair share of the spotlight. He's been at the center of multiple controversies and has left his platform behind once or twice, usually returning after a few months of resting and resetting. Though MrBeast has long claimed Felix's former title of the most-subscribed YouTuber, having 111 million subscribers still makes a person pretty recognizable.

But it seems this is something Felix considered before picking up his life and moving to Japan. He and his wife, Marzia, moved to the island country in 2022 after their plans were temporarily derailed by the pandemic. But why did Felix and Marzia move to Japan of all places? There's actually a pretty good reason behind this choice.

Why did PewDiePie move to Japan? He explains in a YouTube video.

Felix talked about moving to Japan for years before actually doing it. He also visited the country multiple times in the years leading up to the move. In a video posted shortly after moving to Japan, Felix answered some questions from fans about the transition, and in it, he said, "There's many things that I like about Japan... It's complicated. I just like it here."

Since the move, much of his content is now centered on vlogging his life and sharing glimpses of his growing family, and part of that is likely due to the fact that he's not recognized as often in Japan as he is in other places. "Yes I still get recognized, but it's usually foreigners living here that recognize me," he said. "I've never been approached by a Japanese person."

