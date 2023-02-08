Home > Viral News > Influencers > PewDiePie Source: Instagram Controversial YouTuber PewDiePie and His Longtime Wife Recently Announced a Pregnancy By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 8 2023, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

So long as the internet has been a thing, people who have gained celebrity status are often subject to scrutiny and controversy for their online, real-life behavior. Several prominent streamers have previously faced backlash for sexual harassment, public gambling addictions, and perpetuating unsolicited misogyny on a regular basis. However, few have managed to reach the level of infamy that PewDiePie has in his career.

Known by both his online moniker and his real name Felix Kjellberg, PewDiePie achieved internet fame on YouTube for his comedy-based Let's Play videos of games like Amnesia: The Dark Descent. He continues to make videos today and has over 111 million subscribers. Yet throughout his career, he has faced controversy for his consistent use of anti-Semitic jokes and racist rhetoric. Yet throughout the ups and downs of his career, at least one person stuck with him. Check out the details on PewDiePie's marriage.

Is PewDiePie married? He's been with one woman for over a decade.

PewDiePie has been in a relationship with Marzia Bisognin for over a decade now. They first met in 2011 through a friend and have been together ever since. He and Marzia began an online relationship before they met physically and moved to the UK together in 2013. Marzia is an internet celebrity herself, having accrued several million followers across platforms like YouTube and Instagram. She also founded several fashion lines and a jewelry brand called Mai.

After eight years of dating, Marzia and PewDiePie officially tied the knot in August 2019. Following their wedding day, Marzia took to Instagram, stating "I feel like I’m the luckiest person and I’m so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives." According to CNN, PewDiePie also tweeted about the event, writing "We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be. I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman." They currently reside in Japan.

The internet-famous couple has hit plenty of romantic milestones throughout their career, and as of February 2023, they're crossing one more off their list.

PewDiePie and Marzia are expecting. When is the due date?

On Feb. 5, 2023, PewDiePie and Marzia posted on their social media platforms announcing that they're set to become parents in the near future. According to PewDiePie, they first got the news in Novemer. "I'm just so thankful everything's been going well so far," PewDiePie stated in his announcement video. He would go on to say that he "[has] absolutely no doubt that [Marzia] will be an amazing mother."