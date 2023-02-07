A Dad on TikTok Was Mad That His Son's Teacher Wouldn't Let Him Paint His Nails — This Was the Dad's Response

Anyone who's been through the American school system will be well aware of the ridiculous dress-code double standard to which students are often subject. For students who identify as male, they can essentially wear whatever they want as long as they don't attend class naked. When it comes to students who identify as female, they are usually forbidden from wearing any amount of clothing that may be considered "suggestive." It's an old and sexist tactic used to police female autonomy for men's sake.

Article continues below advertisement

While these gendered notions of school-sanctioned clothing are problematic on their own, it can be just as abrasive for individual teachers to impose that dichotomy on their own students. In this particular incident on TikTok, a dad became mad after his son said that his teacher supposedly told him not to get his nails painted. The dad responded swiftly and captured the event on TikTok. Check out what this father did to support his son.

Article continues below advertisement

A dad on TikTok became mad when his son's teacher told him not to get his nails painted.

In a recent video posted in February 2023, TikToker and math teacher Christian Shearhod (known as @mr.shearhod on TikTok) spoke about an incident that his young son supposedly went through at school. Reportedly, his son's teacher told the boy that he shouldn't get his nails painted because, according to the teacher, getting your nails painted is only for girls. As stated in his video, Christian became "really upset" at this news. His immediate response? Taking his son to the nail shop.

Christian recorded footage of him and his wife taking their son out to a local nail salon to get his nails done. The son picked out a dark pink shade to get both his fingers and toes painted. His mother even got the same color for her nails as well. Christian ended the TikTok by declaring "let little boys like what they like. Trucks, Spider-Man, Paw Patrol, and maybe painting his nails." Many in the comments praise the parents' supportive nature in letting their son get his nails painted.

Article continues below advertisement

In direct defiance of his son's teacher's unwelcome suggestion, Christian and his wife were fully supportive of their son's wishes to get his nails painted. Christian even followed up in another TikTok, attempting to address the school about the incident. The dad spoke to one of his son's "cool" teachers, stating that getting their nails done as a family is something that the son has "always enjoyed" and that he doesn't want any of his teachers discouraging that in his life.