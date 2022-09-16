TikToker Challenges School Dress Code — and Students Are Stunned by Administrator's Response

In a viral TikTok, high school student Anastasia (@anastasiaskits) challenged her school's strict dress code. In the video, Anastasia — who is recording herself with her phone — can be seen sitting among other students, talking to administrators who are off camera.

"Why is this school so persistent on telling girls to cover up, when really guys should just keep it in their pants?" she asks the administrators, adding, "This school is so headstrong on telling girls to cover up their shoulders, or, you know, stomach, when those things are all pretty natural."