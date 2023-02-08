Mady Gosselin Has Something to Say to the Haters

We Millennials will remember watching the eight Gosselin kids on Jon & Kate Plus 8 running around their massive house in Wernersville, Pa. So, it's truly wild to think that those same kids that filled our Monday nights on TLC are now full-fledged adults. The twins, Cara and Mady, are 22 years old and the sextuplets, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden, and Collin, turned 18 last May.

Article continues below advertisement

While it's hard to keep up with the Gosselin kids these days, social media makes it much easier. One of the eldest siblings, Mady, actually is a budding influencer on both Instagram and TikTok. She also has a few choice words for those haters in the comments... but we'll get into that. First, let's check in with Mady to see what she's up to now!

What is Mady Gosselin up to now?

Mady Gosselin is currently a senior at Syracuse University majoring in English Intellectual Studies, concentrating in Film and Screen, with an Art History minor. Mady is also a resident advisor supervising the dorms. She even gave us a dorm tour on TikTok showing off her fake plant, new rug, and a book collection of female authors and protagonists only. We love to see it. Mady was an intern at DOROT, a non-profit that brings connection and community to older adults.

Article continues below advertisement

Mady clapped back at the haters on TikTok.

@madygosselin Replying to @slagathor42 i’ve been getting hate mail since i was 6 but that doesn’t mean you need to keep sending it. learn how to respect people’s boundaries and practice kindness. i bet your life will be so much more enjoyable because of it! ♬ original sound - madelyn

Mady took to her TikTok to address the hate that she and her family have been facing. As of the writing of this article, the TikTok already has over 31,000 likes. In the video, Mady said:

"This is the singular time I am going to address this because this is sending me over the edge... Whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, is not your business... Perpetuating the narrative that we are damaged, or "crazy child stars," or whatever you want to say is extremely harmful as myself and my siblings are going out into the world."

Article continues below advertisement

Mady went on to explain that just because a person is in the public eye, that does not mean that their "entire life belongs to the public." Mady told us that all her siblings are doing great and that no one is entitled to information about anyone's lives. Mady also emphasized that what she shares online is her choice. Mady ended the video talking about the bullying that goes on in the comments and that people should be kind and supportive.