A Quick Breakdown of PewDiePie's Complicated History With YouTube

No one has been able to bounce back from scandal like PewDiePie. Just three years after YouTube removed the hugely popular content creator from their Google Preferred advertising program over a prank involving anti-Semitic rhetoric, the 30-year-old announced that he inked an exclusive live-stream deal with the platform.

PewDiePie (whose real name is Felix Kjellberg) briefly left the video-sharing service in 2019 for blockchain’s DLive, but in a statement earlier this week, the Swedish gamer enthusiastically declared, "To be able to partner with YouTube and be at the forefront of new product features is special and exciting for the future."