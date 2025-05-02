What Is Rapper Iggy Azalea Doing Now? All About Her Current Life After dropping her 2011 mixtape, Iggy Azalea was signed by Atlanta hip hop T.I. to his Grand Hustle music label. By Danielle Jennings Published May 2 2025, 12:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea was a popular fixture in the music industry in the 2010s courtesy of a string of hip-hop hits, but then she seemingly retreated from the spotlight causing fans to wonder what she’s up to these days.

Article continues below advertisement

After dropping her 2011 mixtape, Iggy was signed by Atlanta hip hop T.I. to his Grand Hustle music label and three years later she released her debut album, "The New Classic," in 2014.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Iggy Azalea doing now?

In January 2024, Iggy shocked fans when she announced her formal retirement from music in a social media post. “I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative and seeing my ideas come to life,” her post read, according to Billboard.

“For a long time I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world. I know a lot of people have this idea that I was ‘bullied away from music’ and that’s something I’ve always laughed at because I’d never be bullied out of anything! In fact, I’m too stubborn. I think I’ve even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don’t like being viewed as someone who quits,” Iggy’s post continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

“In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about songwriting,” she added. “That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album. It’s been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it. I feel really happy and passionate in my day-to-day life when my [mind’s] focused on that and so I want to stick to what’s undeniably best for me.”

Article continues below advertisement

When did Iggy transition into cryptocurrency?

According to the Daily Mail, in June 2024, six months after Iggy announced her retirement, she launched her personal memecoin called the Mother Iggy ($MOTHER) coin. Four days after its release, the memecoin reached a market capitalization of $200 million, making it one of the most lucrative memecoins ever, per the outlet.

Additionally, Iggy also launched an online casino called Motherland in Singapore in November 2024, allowing visitors to gamble with $MOTHER coins in favor of cash. The “Fancy” rapper also founded her own non-contract telecommunications service called Unreal Mobile, which offers an option for mobile users to pay for services with Mother Iggy currency, Daily Mail reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

“Crypto was a total wild card for me at first, but the deeper I go, the more it feels like I was made for this,” Iggy wrote in a previous post on X, formerly known as Twitter.