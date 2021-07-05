Logo
Home > Entertainment
Iggy Azalea
Source: Instagram

Fans Accuse Iggy Azalea of Blackfishing in Her Music Video for 'I Am the Stripclub'

By

Jul. 5 2021, Published 1:46 p.m. ET

One of the worst things anyone can do is commit blackfishing. Blackfishing is known as the act of non-POC appearing to look or act like a Black person. Celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora, and more have been called out by people on social media for blackfishing. Now, Iggy Azalea is feeling the heat.

Article continues below advertisement

After the rapper's music video for “I Am the Stripclub'' was released on July 2, 2021, fans noticed a change in her skin tone. Naturally, many people have a slew of questions. Is the Australian rapper guilty of blackfishing? Read on as we give you the lowdown. 

Social media believes that Iggy Azalea is blackfishing in her new music video, but she says otherwise.

Social media users are pretty quick to show celebrities praise or call them out for their missteps. And since Iggy’s music video “I Am the Stripclub” has gone viral, a majority of the comments about her appearance have been unfavorable.

Article continues below advertisement
Iggy Azalea
Source: Instagram

In the video, the rapper can be seen flaunting a darker skin tone with long black hair while being surrounded by various Black men. Since Iggy is known to have a pretty fair complexion, many social media users were not pleased.

Article continues below advertisement

Some fans were quick to jump to Iggy’s defense saying that she’s not blackfishing and her darker skin tone is due to the lighting. But, others accused her of trolling everyone — especially since they believe that she has been blackfishing for years.

Article continues below advertisement

Iggy quickly clapped back at naysayers while responding to a tweet about her appearance.

“I’m the same color as I always am, just in a dimly lit room with red lights.” she wrote. “It’s the same makeup from every other part of the video just with a smokey eye and a different wig. Just ignore them. Who cares? Let them talk.”

Article continues below advertisement

Is Iggy Azalea Black? The rapper claims to have Aboriginal Australian ancestry.

Since Iggy is being accused of blackfishing, some people are wondering if she’s actually Black. But, Iggy has never come out and claimed that she has African ancestry.

Iggy Azalea
Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with Complex, the rapper shed some light on her family background.

“My family’s been in that country for a long time, over 100 years,” Iggy told the outlet. “If your family’s lived in Australia for a long time, everyone has a little bit of [Aborigine blood]. I know my family does because we have an eye condition that only Aborigine people have.”

Aside from her ancestry, Iggy has always considered herself to be a white woman. Whether or not she does have Black ancestry, committing the act of blackfishing is something that won’t sit right with many people.

Iggy has decided to take the high road and ignore social media users, but the accusations of blackfishing will likely continue to run rampant. 

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Iggy Azalea Has a Sizable Net Worth Despite Taking a Break From the Music Industry

Iggy Azalea Is Co-Parenting With Ex Playboi Carti — Is She Dating Anyone New?

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti Just Might Be Expecting A Baby

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.