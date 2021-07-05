Fans Accuse Iggy Azalea of Blackfishing in Her Music Video for 'I Am the Stripclub'

Since Iggy is being accused of blackfishing, some people are wondering if she’s actually Black. But, Iggy has never come out and claimed that she has African ancestry.

In an interview with Complex, the rapper shed some light on her family background.

“My family’s been in that country for a long time, over 100 years,” Iggy told the outlet. “If your family’s lived in Australia for a long time, everyone has a little bit of [Aborigine blood]. I know my family does because we have an eye condition that only Aborigine people have.”