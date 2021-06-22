Iggy Azalea Has a Sizable Net Worth Despite Taking a Break From the Music Industry

Iggy Azalea Has a Sizable Net Worth Despite Taking a Break From the Music IndustryBy Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 22 2021, Published 3:10 p.m. ET
Get to the bag!
Although Iggy Azalea has been easing back into the music game, the Australian-born femcee knows how to make some coins. Known as one of the most successful crossover artists, Iggy has established a loyal fanbase and tons of admirers.
While Iggy (real name: Amethyst Amelia Kelly) has stepped back into the spotlight with an appearance on The Celebrity Dating Game, she has continued to focus on building her empire. And with the news of her new fragrance, Iggy is determined to increase her coins.
So, what is Iggy Azalea’s net worth? Read on as we fill in the blanks.
Iggy Azalea’s net worth will only grow as she continues to explore new projects.
Ever since Iggy Azalea stepped on the music scene in 2011, she has received tons of attention. Not only is she capable of making hit songs, but her records have also performed incredibly well on the charts. And naturally, it has all led to a comfortable net worth.
Celebrity Net Worth reports that Iggy has accumulated a net worth of $15 million through the trajectory of her career. A truly impressive number for a woman that has only released a few studio albums, Iggy is definitely rolling in dough.
The “Savior” femcee can credit her coins to her hit singles “Work,” “Change Your Life,” and “Fancy.” Not to mention, Iggy’s album “The New Classic” was certified platinum and is reportedly one of the highest charting female rap albums since Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday” and “Queen” albums.
In other words, Iggy knows how to create hit-making music.
Just as fans would expect, Iggy Azalea is living in the lap of luxury.
One of the best things about accumulating such a high net worth is being able to treat yourself to the finer things in life. And for Iggy, finding the right home for her family meant cashing out on a gorgeous property.
Celebrity Net Worth reports that Iggy spared no expense on her latest digs. In June 2021, the star reportedly shelled out a whopping $5.2 million on a luxurious pad in the exclusive Hidden Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.
And if you’re familiar with Hidden Hills, then you know that stars like The Weeknd, Drake, and French Montana call this exclusive neighborhood home, per Women Advance.
Many people know Iggy Azalea as a rapper, but she has also become an entrepreneur.
It’s super common to see and hear musicians talk about expansion. While it’s true that music pays, there are so many different avenues that can provide hefty checks. And Iggy is one rapper who has branched out.
Aside from creating music that we love to jam to, Iggy has become quite the businesswoman. For starters, Iggy has decided to step into the beauty lane with a unisex fragrance named Devil’s Advocate.
In an Instagram post, the bombshell shared with fans the news of her fragrance and the work she put in to make it happen during the pandemic.
“It’s been over a year of developing this scent and also the biggest challenge because I did a lot of the work remotely with Covid, but we made it through and I’m so proud,” Iggy wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.
Aside from stepping into the beauty world, Iggy has also co-hosted Season 8 of The X Factor Australia. For her, it was important to share her knowledge with upcoming artists.
“I understand what it’s like to have giant dreams and intend to help other young Australians achieve theirs by sharing my knowledge and developing their talent in collaboration with The X Factor,” Iggy said in a statement (via MTV).
Iggy Azalea is also a boy mom to Baby Onyx.
One of the greatest joys for many women to experience is motherhood. And for Iggy, she’s been able to bask in its glory thanks to her gorgeous son Baby Onyx.
The rapper frequently shares adorable snaps of the tot on social media. And after celebrating his first birthday in May 2021, Iggy took to Instagram to dote on her son even more.
"Happy first birthday to my favorite person in the entire universe!" the rapper wrote. "I never thought I could love anything or anyone this much. Onyx you're a joy. Your happiness is my happiness."
While she is not on the best terms with Onyx’s father, rapper Playboi Carti, she hasn’t allowed their troubled relationship to get in the way of raising her son the right way.
And with Iggy having such a sizable net worth to work with, she and Baby Onyx will be just fine.