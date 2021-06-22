Iggy Azalea Has a Sizable Net Worth Despite Taking a Break From the Music Industry

Although Iggy Azalea has been easing back into the music game, the Australian-born femcee knows how to make some coins. Known as one of the most successful crossover artists, Iggy has established a loyal fanbase and tons of admirers.

While Iggy (real name: Amethyst Amelia Kelly) has stepped back into the spotlight with an appearance on The Celebrity Dating Game, she has continued to focus on building her empire. And with the news of her new fragrance, Iggy is determined to increase her coins.

So, what is Iggy Azalea’s net worth? Read on as we fill in the blanks.