Cardi B Claps Back at Naysayers About Her Writing Skills: "Yes I Wrote the Record"

For many hip hop lovers, what makes an artist great is their ability to write their own music and spit lyrics while delivering a unique flow. Awards typically have nothing to do with it. That's why why names like Tupac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G., Nas, Nicki Minaj, and J.Cole have long been touted as the best rappers in the game.
Despite some controversy about her writing skills, Cardi B is arguably another great. The Bronx native took the industry by storm with her down-to-earth personality and catchy songs, and her Grammy win for Best Rap Album definitively put the cherry on top.
However, many have taken issue with her celebrity since it’s not clear whether she actually writes her own music. So, does Cardi B write her songs? Read on for answers.
Cardi B has admitted that she has a team of writers who help with creating music.
Like it or not, one thing people respect about Cardi B is that she keeps it real. Sure, her racy lyrics and sexual persona have been deemed problematic for some, but most people appreciate her contribution to the music world — especially at a time when female rap is dominating the industry.
But her rise in popularity has not stopped people on social media from picking apart her music, especially when it comes to the question of who writes her songs. It’s true that the “Up” MC has long defended her choice to utilize different songwriters, including rapper Pardison Fontaine. In June 2019, she even addressed people on Twitter who called out her writing skills.
Cardi explained that while she has written some of her own music, she's also had help from various songwriters when creating hooks — like many artists in the industry. Her admission has caused beef with other rappers, such as Nicki Minaj.
Because I do write a lot of my shit that’s the thing .Yes just like every other artist I do have a couple writer that help with hooks but I wrote plenty of songs on my album specially my mixtape .Ya just flip shit and ya want to believe the fuck shit so bad but EAT IT UP BITCH! https://t.co/sJI2q1o9zO— iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 7, 2019
However, it looks like Cardi may have since changed her tune on the songwriting front. The rapper is featured on DJ Khaled’s 2021 album Khaled Khaled, in the song “Big Paper.”
And while many were certain that her verse had been written by someone else, Cardi went on Instagram Live to share with fans that she'd written the song herself.
“Literally I didn’t think I was gonna make the record, I got the beat before yesterday — and YES, I wrote the record. Ha!" she told fans. “I was brainstorming, brainstorming, and brainstorming, like what am I going to write."
She continued, “I like to sound really good because one thing I’ve always been insecure about is my accent. I have a really big accent and my pronunciation.”
After hearing her verse on "Big Paper," hip hop lovers shared mixed reviews on social media.
Once you’re in the spotlight, people on social media are going to share their opinions about you, bad or good. And while most celebrities typically pay it all dust, Cardi has been very vocal about verbally sparring with people on social media.
Of course, once fans heard the song “Big Paper,” they wasted no time in sharing their sentiments about the track.
Many had harsh criticisms, and wrote that they "could tell Cardi wrote the song.” Others simply thought that she shouldn’t be praised for writing a song when that’s the true essence of being a hip hop artist.
But some people loved the track, and said that "mixtape Cardi is back."
Cardi clapped back to say that people talking about her only makes her more famous. So clearly, she’s not phased by the naysayers at all.