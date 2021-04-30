Cardi B Claps Back at Naysayers About Her Writing Skills: "Yes I Wrote the Record"

For many hip hop lovers, what makes an artist great is their ability to write their own music and spit lyrics while delivering a unique flow. Awards typically have nothing to do with it. That's why why names like Tupac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G., Nas, Nicki Minaj, and J.Cole have long been touted as the best rappers in the game.

Despite some controversy about her writing skills, Cardi B is arguably another great. The Bronx native took the industry by storm with her down-to-earth personality and catchy songs, and her Grammy win for Best Rap Album definitively put the cherry on top.

However, many have taken issue with her celebrity since it’s not clear whether she actually writes her own music. So, does Cardi B write her songs? Read on for answers.