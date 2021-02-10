Cardi B and Saweetie Are on Good Terms — Despite the Rumors on Social Media

It's not news that the hip hop world and social media are notorious for pinning women against one another. We've seen it with rappers Nicki Minaj and Kash Doll, Lil Kim and Foxy Brown, and Trina and Khia. And while some of these women do have issues with one another, that's not the case for Cardi B and Saweetie.

If you stay up to date with Cardi B, then you know that the "Up" rapper has always shown love to female rappers in the game. Since the rapper is pretty vocal, we'd all know if she had issues with Saweetie. And it's actually the opposite.

Cardi even noted on Twitter how much she likes the "Best Friend" rapper's music.