Brooke Schofield Claps Back at Eyelid Surgery Critics — "I Love It." "My eyelids were heavy!" By Jennifer Farrington Published April 9 2025, 11:29 a.m. ET

Internet personality Brooke Schofield made the bold decision to undergo a blepharoplasty on April 4, 2025, and has since been keeping her followers updated on social media. To clarify, a blepharoplasty is a cosmetic procedure performed on the eyelids, often used to remove excess skin and improve the appearance of sagging or droopy eyelids. Brooke said she wanted to share her journey, hoping it could help others who have heavy eyelids and might be considering the procedure.

However, her choice to undergo eyelid surgery at just 28 years old sparked plenty of criticism. In response, Brooke felt the need to explain why she made the decision. Here’s what she had to say about the blepharoplasty and the reasons behind her choice.

Brooke Schofield explains why she underwent plastic surgery in latest update.

Brooke Schofield took to TikTok on April 5, the day after undergoing eyelid plastic surgery, with black and blue eyelids and visible stitches across each one. While it looked a bit concerning, especially when she zoomed in for a close-up, she reassured her viewers that it was painless. "It honestly looks really scary, it’s like black and blue, I still have my stitches in, zero pain," she said. Brooke even admitted she didn’t need to take her prescribed pain meds, managing just fine with Tylenol.

Although she acknowledged that the sight might be a little unsettling for some, especially with the visible stitches, Brooke was excited. "I’ve never been able to see that much eyelid, I love it," she shared, adding, "I’m so happy I did it. I feel like it’s going to look really good and natural."

Of course, her eyelids were a bit unsightly at the moment — after all, they were freshly cut open. But Brooke compared it to her breast implants, recalling that they also looked rough at first, but improved as they healed. Even with those, she expressed satisfaction.

Then, on April 6, Brooke was obliged to return to TikTok to address the outpouring of fan comments questioning her decision, explaining that the surgery was something she’d wanted for years. "I just want to wear makeup more easily. It’s really that simple," she said. She even shared a pre-surgery close-up of her eyelids, which, honestly, looked a bit heavy.

People are reacting harshly to Brooke Schofield’s eyelid plastic surgery.

It looks like Brooke’s been spending more time defending her eyelid surgery than actually sharing her journey with her fans. Many aren’t too happy with her decision, even after she posted that pre-surgery photo showing her heavy eyelids.

One comment under her defense video said, "DO NOT NORMALIZE THIS. Upper blepharoplasty is FOR OLD PEOPLE WHOSE EYELIDS DROOP AND DESTROY THEIR VISION." To give some context, Brooke had mentioned it’s actually a pretty common procedure. Another person wrote, "Girl, just learn to love yourself," while someone else sarcastically added, "Girl, it’s time to move out of LA."