The "My Dream Date. Cute. And He Knows That." 'Love Island' Meme, Explained "We got matcha, went shopping for six hours, 10k steps, trauma dumped, and had seven meals." By Ivy Griffith Published July 3 2025, 9:10 a.m. ET Source: Peacock / 'Love Island'

When it comes to Love Island USA, there's nothing quite like a little love triangle to really stir the emotions and get fans chomping at the bit for more. In Season 7, Love Island participants Huda, Iris, and Jeremiah dropped this vibe for fans to pick up.

And in the process, Huda delivered a glorious meme that includes a voice-over of her saying, "My dream date. Cute. And he knows that." Here's the story behind the now-viral phrase on TikTok, and how people are making their own interpretation of the meme.

"My dream date. Cute. And he knows that." The meme from 'Love Island,' explained.

Looking for love in front of millions of viewers requires a little bit of courage. More than a little bit, really. You're vulnerable, honest, and open in front of people who are quick to judge you. But sometimes, the greatest threat of judgment and tension comes from other contestants on the island. In the case of Season 7, Huda found herself blindsided by her crush, Jeremiah. And another woman on the island: Iris.

Huda was crushing on Jeremiah, and found herself crushed after he took Irish on a date. Bitterly, Huda asked about what the date was like. Iris explained, "It was just, like, sitting down. On the beach." It seemed generic and nonspecific enough, but Huda was heartbroken. She shook her head and responded tearfully, "My dream date. Cute. And he knows that."

Huda then broke down, saying that hearing how happy Iris and Jeremiah were "kills her." Unfortunately for Huda, her emotional moment took on a life of its own after the internet caught wind of it. "My dream date," quickly took over TikTok as people made their own interpretations of the moment.

TikTok's interpretation of the meme is hilarious.

For some users, they've harnessed Huda's feelings of isolation and betrayal. One user made a video of herself lip-syncing along with the caption, "Finding out my friends hung out without me (I'm literally in an entirely different country)."

Clearly, they felt as though their friends knew how much it would hurt to be left out, but they met up anyway. Much like Huda and her heartache over Jeremiah. Although it's clear that the TikToker was a lot less serious about it.

Another TikToker seemed to harness what it feels like when someone explains a wonderful date they had, rolling their eyes while secretly wishing you could experience that date. In their video, the caption read, "We got matcha, went shopping for six hours, 10k steps, trauma dumped, and had seven meals." It's OK. It's not like we want to shop for six hours, trauma dump, and eat endlessly with our dates, especially if those seven meals are Italian food.

And another TikToker interpreted the meme by indicating what kind of date they would enjoy, with no apparent ulterior motives. The caption on that video read, "He liked my Instagram story while we were pregaming." Which sounds really sweet, and like a good sign that things are going to go well.

