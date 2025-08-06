‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Might Be Hosting and Executive Producing a Talk Show "She won't even need a guest, just listeners." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 6 2025, 12:55 p.m. ET Source: NBCUniversal

While The Real Housewives empire has hired multiple stars who had an established name before joining the franchise, a la Cynthia Bailey or Garcelle Beauvais, many of them took a page out of NeNe Leakes, Bethenny Frankel, and Teresa Giudice's handbook and became stars from their time on the show. Dorit Kemsley, who made her debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 7, is among those who want to be known for more than her reality TV reign.

The fashionista came into the television world after launching a successful fashion line and working with some of the industry's most esteemed professionals. Now, Dorit is reportedly expanding her brand by creating more ways for fans to stay connected to her, including a possible talk show. Here are the details of the Bravolebrity's new show.

'RHOBH' fans think Dorit Kemsley is launching a talk show.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Dorit's possible new venture in August 2025. On Reddit, a social media user mentioned they stumbled upon an IMDb page for a talk show called The Dorit Kemsley Show. According to the posting, Dorit is hosting the show and is an executive producer on the project. The IMDb also stated she filmed the first episode that was expected to air sometime in 2025.

Dorit didn't immediately confirm she was working on a talk show. However, many Bravoholics had a lot to say about the project. While some needed more information about the show to form an opinion, several Redditors joked that the confident host would make the entirety of her talk show about herself.

"She won't even need a guest, just listeners," one commenter joked. "I find this EXTREMELY hard to believe!" another said about the rumored show. "Who on Earth would green-light a talk show from Dorit?" "That sounds completely dreadful," a third user scoffed.

Is Dorit Kemsley leaving 'RHOBH'?

Although Dorit's apparent talk show hasn't been officially confirmed, RHOBH fans will be happy to know the project won't jeopardize her time on the series. She signed on to return to the series for the show's 15th season and, according to Page Six, was spotted hanging out with her co-stars and friends Kyle Richards and Rachel Zoe in the Hamptons. Filming for the season reportedly began in June 2025.

Dorit may not be leaving RHOBH for now. Still, the TV personality admitted to Vogue that she considered making her exit ahead of Season 14 after stating she was "tired with the bulls--t” from the previous season. Season 14 was especially challenging for her due to her torn friendships with her castmates and her marital issues with her husband, PK Kemsley.

Thankfully, Dorit is on the other side of the drama and, in August 2025, confirmed her plans to release a memoir, Unburdened: Moving On, Letting Go & Putting It All on the Table. She revealed the memoir is set to debut in 2026 and is a “glamorous and deeply personal” look into her life. "For years, people have seen glimpses of my life — but this book is the full story," she shared with People. "The beauty, the heartbreak, the fear, the fight, and the strength it took to become the woman I am today."