Are Dorit and PK Back Together on 'RHOBH'? Relationship Update

PK Kemsley once told his wife, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley, that he could "conquer the world with one hand" as long as she was holding the other. Dorit, in turn, has expressed how life felt "impossible" without him. But in May 2024, that perspective seemed to shift when she confirmed that she and PK had separated after nearly a decade of marriage and two children together.

Despite their split, a preview for RHOBH Season 14, Episode 10 — set to drop on Feb. 4, 2025 — has sparked speculation about where they stand now. The clip highlights some of their most heartfelt moments and brings up the topic of divorce, though Dorit doesn’t explicitly confirm that it’s happening. So, are they back together? What's the deal?

Are 'RHOBH' stars Dorit and PK back together?

Dorit and PK don't appear to be back together, but that doesn't mean they aren't prepared to try and work through their issues. In the preview for RHOBH Season 14, Episode 10, it almost seems like Dorit is giving PK a warning when she says, "I know this — if I have to go to war, I will go to war. Once you get to that headspace, it's not gonna be easy to pull me back."

It seems she's referring to the possibility of divorce, which they haven't filed for as of now. However, it does seem like it's on the table when Bozoma Saint John asks, "Do you think he still wants to be married to you?" and Dorit confidently replies, "No, I don't." The preview then flashes to a clip of Erika Jayne offering up some advice: "You gotta get out."

Dorit said she and PK are still trying to navigate this low point in their marriage.

Every marriage has its highs and lows, though those that don’t, well, let’s just call them the exception to the rule. Heads will bump, opinions will clash, and issues will arise, many of which are tough to reconcile. That’s marriage for you, the real deal. Navigating the challenges it brings can either make or break a relationship. And right now, it seems Dorit isn’t quite ready to walk away, despite rumors swirling that she’s moved on and started dating her best friend, Javier Gomez.

When Dorit appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show on Jan. 21, per Bravo, she gave fans more clarity about where her marriage with PK stands. "PK and I are navigating this — it’s like our marriage, up and down," she shared. "I’d like to see things a little bit more status quo, stable, calm, consistent. And I think that then we could at least start to heal or make decisions or whatever it is. But calm heads prevail. So, we’ll see. We’re getting there."