'RHOBH' Star Dorit and PK Kemsley's House Is Reportedly in Foreclosure Amid Separation

As Bravoholics prepare for a spicy Season 14 ahead for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, many are waiting to see what’s happening in Dorit Kemsley’s household. In May 2024, the 90210 fashion queen announced their plans to separate after nine years of marriage and two children. Fans will see the aftermath of the decision and announcement when RHOBH returns to Bravo on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

One part of Dorit’s life she’s likely glad she doesn’t have to answer to (at least until the RHOBH Season 14 reunion) is her and PK’s finances. Before they parted ways, the couple received several allegations that their pockets were funny. Now, Dorit is failing to beat the broke accusations again, as she and PK Kemsley’s Encino, Calif. home is reportedly in foreclosure. Here’s the scoop.

Source: Bravo

Dorit and PK Kemsley’s home was listed for sale on Zillow in November 2024.

On Nov. 13, TikTok account @mediawolf posted a Zillow listing of Dorit’s home. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home was listed at over $7.5 million and was labeled as “pre-foreclosure.” According to public records, the user stated in their caption that the house was already foreclosed. They also said the reported foreclosure came after PK accepted a role on a forthcoming Hulu real estate show.

“Yes, that is Dorit Kemsley’s Encino home,” the user wrote. “Just last night, I saw PK had some new real estate show on Hulu, and I was like, wow, they must really need money if she got him to work, and today I see this.”

Due to how the Encino home looks identical to Dorit and PK’s, it’s safe to say there’s some truth about foreclosure. One fan also spotted Dorit’s blue Range Rover in front of the house and noted her driving the same car in a RHOBH Season 14 trailer.

However, neither Dorit nor PK has disclosed whether the foreclosure rumors are true. If they are true, it would be the second time the couple has listed a home within the last few years. 2019, after their Beverly Hills home was burglarized, Dorit and PK bought a stunning 9,000-square-foot estate for $6.5 million. However, in September 2020, they decided to sell it.

Dorit and PK have been in legal trouble for their finances in the past.

Before Dorit and PK’s alleged foreclosure and separation, the couple’s financial issues had become a hot topic on and off RHOBH. In October 2023, The Sun reported that the couple had unpaid taxes owed to the state of California and the IRS.