Fans Suspect ‘RHOBH’s’ Dorit Kemsley Is Dating Her “BFF” Javier Gomez Amid Separation The Bravo star has been trying to work on her marriage with PK Kemsley since they announced their separation in May 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 30 2024, 12:51 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Several months before fans expected to see her on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit Kemsley and her husband, PK Kemsley, announced their separation after nine years of marriage. Since their announcement, which came via Instagram, the couple has shared the moments leading up to their split on Season 14 of the long-running series.

We've seen how PK's road to sobriety has affected his outlook on things and how Dorit's strained relationship with some of her castmates, mainly Kyle Richards, affected their marriage as well. Still, despite the drama, the couple is still legally married. However, eagle-eyed fans watching Dorit's social media activity amid the separation think she's already moved on. Here's the dish on who the Bravolebrity may or may not be dating.

'RHOBH' fans suspected that Dorit started dating her longtime friend, Javier Gomez.

In December 2024, Bravo TikTok fan account @bravofanpage1 posted a video inquiring about Dorit's love life. The video opened with the fashion designer saying, "It's nice to have something just for yourself and something that really gets you excited." The camera then pans to the account, sharing a post from another user, Up and Adam, who shared a photo of Dorit posing with her friend, photographer, and artist Javier Gomez at the Chelsea Hotel. The account reported that Dorit's post also read, "With my baby."

The TikTok noted Dorit and Javier's 15-year age difference, with her being 48 (born in 1976 ) and him being 33 (born in 1991). Adam also shared that fans think the reality's stars friend is now her "new love interest," based on photos they've seen of them together since she announced her and PK's separation.

However, Adam stated he didn't believe they are together based on what he's seen of them over the years, which has been a dynamic between "really good" friends.

Neither Dorit nor Javier has confirmed they're dating, so there's no reason to believe her calling him her "baby" means he's her new guy. In multiple posts of them, including one from June 2024, she has called them "BFFs" and likely doesn't want to ruin their bond. As for her saying she prefers to have "something to herself," that appears to be another reach. While Dorit did mouth those words in a video shared on her Instagram, she was discussing her new love for the game app Words with Friends, which she posted in November 2024.

Dorit Kemsley said she has no plans to divorce PK Kemsley.

As rumors will likely continue to swirl about who Dorit is dating, fans will get more rest at night if they focus on what she's said about the person she wants to be with. Although she and PK are separated, the pair have remained united as a family unit for their two children, Jagger and Phoenix. Dorit also stated in November 2024 that she and PK have no plans to end their marriage.

"Things are good," she confirmed on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. We are friendly, and we’re communicating, and things are status quo." When Andy asked if they've discussed divorce, Dorit said, "No, and nor is it even a topic of conversation.”